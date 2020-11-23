Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was PlayStation 5 players’ launch game of choice at UK retail, according to data compiled by Games Industry.

PS5 released in the country last Thursday, November 19th, but its games and peripherals were available ahead of time, allowing gamers to stock up. Miles Morales sat atop UK’s physical charts for the PS5 last week, outperforming Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Godfall.

While hardware sales data isn’t currently available, retailers told Games Industry’s Christopher Dring that they expect the PS5 to be one of the biggest console launches in the country’s history.

Here are the top ten PS5 physical launch titles in the UK:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Demon’s Souls Sackboy: A Big Adventure Watch Dogs: Legion Godfall Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Dirt 5 Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate

“In the UK, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla were mostly downloaded on Xbox consoles last week,” Dring separately noted on Twitter. “They were basically the launch titles for Series S and X.”

Overall, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took the number one spot at UK’s retail even though Activision’s tentpole title seems to be selling fewer physical copies each year as players favor digital downloads. FIFA 21 claimed second position, and Miles Morales rounded up the top three. Considering that the Insomniac Games title is an expansion rather than a full-fledged game, Miles Morales‘ performance is quite impressive.

We’ll update our readers when we have NPD’s report for the U.S. market.

[Source: Games Industry]