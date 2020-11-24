Ubisoft has said that it’s aware of an issue that’s preventing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion players from availing the games’ free PlayStation 5 upgrades.

Those who own PS4 copies of the aforementioned games should be able to redeem PS5 copies provided that their versions match (you must have the console with a disc drive if you own game discs, for example). However, players reported that they were unable to see the upgrade option.

As Ubisoft investigates the problem, it has provided Eurogamer with the following workaround:

Insert the eligible PS4 game disc.

Go to the game hub for the PS4 game. Users must select “VIEW PRODUCT”

Select the upgrade offer on the game hub and review the upgrade offer.

Select Download (or purchase with the discount price) to download/purchase content.

After the download is complete, you can play the PS5 digital game by inserting the PS4 game disc. You will need to keep the disc inserted each time to play the game.

According to Eurogamer, this workaround doesn’t seem to work for everyone as some users have reported that they don’t see a “view product” option either. The publication has since suggested another workaround: create a second PSN account set in Turkey to make the upgrade option appear. You can then download the digital version and run it in English.

Sounds like a bit of a hassle so if you don’t want to try these workarounds, hang in there until Ubisoft fixes the problem. We’ll update our readers when it’s resolved.

[Source: Eurogamer]