IO Interactive’s latest Hitman 3 video, “Under the Hood,” features a few new details about Agent 47’s forthcoming adventure. Notably, the developer has unveiled Chongqing as one of the title’s locations. And, unsurprisingly, the little that IO Interactive shows of the Chinese megacity is absolutely stunning. The attention to detail on display is thanks in large part to the studio’s in-house Glacier Engine, which should prove even more visually impressive on the new consoles and high-end PCs.

Check out “Under the Hood” for Hitman 3 in the following video:

Community Developer Clemens Koch narrates the video, making note of new lighting, reflection, and water effects, all of which boost player immersion. Animations have been “tightened and optimized” as well, to ensure gameplay feels and looks more fluid than ever. Players are also bound to notice that movements feel much more responsive in this entry, Koch continued.

Naturally, IO Interactive worked to further build upon Glacier’s AI capabilities. As a result, upwards of 300 NPCs can appear on screen at once, guaranteeing Hitman 3 immerses players in a truly livelier world compared to the franchise’s previous installments.

Fans who purchase the title on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and “newer PCs” will be treated to other enhancements that add to the experience’s visual capabilities. Namely, 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, and HDR are all expected to boost Hitman 3’s world on next-gen platforms and PC.

While the next Hitman is the studio’s most imminent project in terms of release, it’s not the only title in the works at IO Interactive. Late last week, the company announced it had begun production on Project 007, a working title for what will be IO’s first crack at the James Bond license. Details remain scant for now, but fans can anticipate an origin story developed and published by the Hitman developers.

IO Interactive plans to launch Hitman 3 for the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC via Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on January 20, 2021.