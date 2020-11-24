Horror title DARQ will soon creep its way onto consoles via DARQ: Complete Edition. Priced at $14.99, this version of the nightmarish adventure hits PS4, PC via GOG and Steam, and Xbox One on December 4th. PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S iterations are also in the works, but won’t arrive until an unspecified date in early 2021.

Developer Unfold Games and publisher Feardemic (Perception) shared the news this morning. As is often the case, the release date details were accompanied by a brand-new trailer. Get a closer look at DARQ: Complete Edition in the video linked below:

As the “Complete Edition” subtitle suggests, this upcoming release for Unfold Games’ DARQ won’t solely feature the base game. Players will additionally gain access to the title’s two DLC packs, which include “The Tower” and “The Crypt.” In “The Tower” content, players come face to face with a strange structure that houses a host of new puzzles and secrets. Meanwhile, “The Crypt” expansion, which is twice the size of its predecessor, boasts DARQ’s most challenging puzzles, previously unseen mechanics, and “shocking” twists and turns.

With its Tim Burton-esque art style, DARQ is a psychological horror game that places players in the shoes of Lloyd, a boy stuck in a lucid nightmare. Try as he might, he can’t wake up from the dream. Thus, Lloyd has no choice but to face his innermost fears head on, all in an effort to decipher the dream’s hidden meaning. While exploring the boy’s subconscious, players will traverse a series of eerie stages, using stealth and solving puzzles in a quest for answers.

