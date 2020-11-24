Digital Extremes recently teased its plans to bring Warframe to PlayStation 5 later this year. However, the bullet-jumping shooter will make the leap to next-gen sooner than expected. PS5 players can begin exploring the world of Warframe later this week on November 26th.

When the free-t0-play shooter hits PS5, it will do so on the back of a brand-new graphics engine. As a result, players should anticipate a fair share of next-gen enhancements. On PS5, Warframe will run 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, Digital Extremes’ COO Sheldon Carter noted in a PS Blog post. The studio also promises a seamless transition between PS4 and PS5, meaning each player’s progression, profile, and save data will make the generational leap. The two consoles will additionally communicate in terms of cross-gen multiplayer.

Players who dive into Warframe on Sony’s recently released hardware will have access to every bit of the game’s seven-year history. Such content includes each of the title’s three open worlds and all 44 previously released Warframes. Thanks to the power of next-gen, the open worlds will load faster than ever. As such, long wait times are now a thing of the past.

At present, the crew at Digital Extremes is hard at work on developing fresh content. The studio hasn’t shared too many details, but Carter did tease The Duviri Paradox, a new open world, will take advantage of the latest hardware. Warframe fans can expect the new locale to go live on an unspecified date in 2021.

Warframe jumps to Sony’s new hardware later in the week on November 26th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]