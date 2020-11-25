Capcom isn’t finished surprising fans with new Monster Hunter World content just yet. On December 3rd, MHW: Iceborne will receive a brand-new limited-time event, a series of quests inspired by the upcoming Monster Hunter film. There are two special event quests in total, designated as “Movie Quest: Part 1” and “Movie Quest: Part 2.” Each one will drop players into the shoes of Artemis, a character voiced by the film’s star, Milla Jovovich. Players can join the fun next week when the event kicks off on December 3rd.

A blog post from Capcom outlines when exactly the limited-time events will become available. See the schedule below:

Artemis “Monster Hunter” Movie Quest: Part 1

Availability: Begins: December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm PST Ends: December 2, 2021 at 3:59pm PST

Event Quest: “The New World”

“The New World” Conditions: Master Rank 1 or above; single-player only

Master Rank 1 or above; single-player only Locale: Wildspire Waste

Wildspire Waste Objective: Slay a Black Diablos

Slay a Black Diablos New Equipment: Artemis α+ Armor Set

Artemis “Monster Hunter” Movie Quest: Part 2

Availability: Begins: December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm PST Ends: December 2, 2021 at 3:59pm PST

Event Quest: “To Our World”

“To Our World” Conditions: Master Rank 1 or above; single-player only; must have completed “The New World” (Part 1)

Master Rank 1 or above; single-player only; must have completed “The New World” (Part 1) Locale: Ancient Forest

Ancient Forest Objective: Slay a Rathalos

Slay a Rathalos New Equipment: Artemis Layered Armor Set

Players who complete the event quests will gain access to the following bonus content:

Guild Card Background: Cinematic World

Cinematic World Guild Card Poses: Courageous Hunter, Skilled Hunter

Courageous Hunter, Skilled Hunter Guild Card Titles: Artemis, Devil’s Teeth, Sky Tower, Ranger, Chocolate, Movie

Capcom further notes that fans who plan to participate should be “MR 1 or higher to post the event quests from the Artemis ‘Monster Hunter’ Movie Quest.” Of course, owning Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion serves as another requirement.

Again, the limited-time event kicks off next week on December 3rd. Following a series of release date shifts, the Monster Hunter film is now slated to hit theaters on December 25th.

[Source: Capcom]