Capcom isn’t finished surprising fans with new Monster Hunter World content just yet. On December 3rd, MHW: Iceborne will receive a brand-new limited-time event, a series of quests inspired by the upcoming Monster Hunter film. There are two special event quests in total, designated as “Movie Quest: Part 1” and “Movie Quest: Part 2.” Each one will drop players into the shoes of Artemis, a character voiced by the film’s star, Milla Jovovich. Players can join the fun next week when the event kicks off on December 3rd.
A blog post from Capcom outlines when exactly the limited-time events will become available. See the schedule below:
Artemis “Monster Hunter” Movie Quest: Part 1
- Availability:
- Begins: December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm PST
- Ends: December 2, 2021 at 3:59pm PST
- Event Quest: “The New World”
- Conditions: Master Rank 1 or above; single-player only
- Locale: Wildspire Waste
- Objective: Slay a Black Diablos
- New Equipment: Artemis α+ Armor Set
Artemis “Monster Hunter” Movie Quest: Part 2
- Availability:
- Begins: December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm PST
- Ends: December 2, 2021 at 3:59pm PST
- Event Quest: “To Our World”
- Conditions: Master Rank 1 or above; single-player only; must have completed “The New World” (Part 1)
- Locale: Ancient Forest
- Objective: Slay a Rathalos
- New Equipment: Artemis Layered Armor Set
Players who complete the event quests will gain access to the following bonus content:
- Guild Card Background: Cinematic World
- Guild Card Poses: Courageous Hunter, Skilled Hunter
- Guild Card Titles: Artemis, Devil’s Teeth, Sky Tower, Ranger, Chocolate, Movie
Capcom further notes that fans who plan to participate should be “MR 1 or higher to post the event quests from the Artemis ‘Monster Hunter’ Movie Quest.” Of course, owning Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion serves as another requirement.
Again, the limited-time event kicks off next week on December 3rd. Following a series of release date shifts, the Monster Hunter film is now slated to hit theaters on December 25th.
