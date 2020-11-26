The Last of Us Part II swept 2020’s Golden Joysticks with five awards, including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year.
The Naughty Dog title, which was the subject of intense debates this year, won Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, PlayStation Game of the Year, and Ultimate Game of the Year categories.
Watch Director Neil Druckmann’s acceptance speech below.
Here’s @Neil_Druckmann accepting the very last #goldenjoysticks award of the night! https://t.co/AsR5adQjM0 pic.twitter.com/YnNpfD6uw2
— GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) November 24, 2020
Full list of award winners is as follows:
- Best Storytelling – The Last of Us 2
- Best Multiplayer Game – Fall Guys
- Best Visual Design – The Last of Us 2
- Best Game Expansion – No Man’s Sky: Origins
- Mobile Game of the Year – Lego Builder’s Journey
- Best Audio – The Last of Us 2
- Best Indie Game – Hades
- Still Playing – Minecraft
- Studio of the Year – Naughty Dog
- Esports Game of the Year – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster – iamBrandon
- Best Family Game – Fall Guys
- Best Gaming Community – Minecraft
- Best Performer – Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)
- Breakthrough Award – Innersloth (Among Us)
- Outstanding Contribution – The Gaming Industry
- PC Game of the Year – Death Stranding
- Best Gaming Hardware – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- PlayStation Game of the Year – The Last of Us 2
- Xbox Game of the Year – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Nintendo Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Most Wanted Game – God of War: Ragnarok
- Critic’s Choice – Hades
- Ultimate Game of the Year – The Last of Us 2
Over on Twitter, Naughty Dog said that it was “incredibly honored” to receive the awards, and congratulated the game’s developers and fans.
[Source: GamesRadar]