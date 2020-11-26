Microsoft executive Phil Spencer has said that he “applauds” Sony for how it has revamped its controller for the PlayStation 5, and said that the games industry needs to push innovation where possible.

In an interview with The Verge, Spencer added that companies should learn from each other, similar to how Sony and Microsoft attempted Move and Kinect, respectively, following Nintendo Wii’s success.

I applaud what they [Sony] did with the controller, not actually for — well, I shouldn’t say not for the specifics of the controller, but more than just the specifics of the controller. I think for all of us in the industry, we should learn from each other and the innovation that we all push on, whether it’s distribution of business model like Game Pass, or controller tech, or the Wii back in the day, which clearly had an impact on us when we went off and did Kinect and Sony did the Move. I think all of that innovation is something that we should all be looking at and learning and growing and saying, ‘Okay, what’s really going to break out and become a common part of a platform that developers and players are going to look for?’ Or, ‘What is more vertical around a specific scenario on a specific piece of hardware?’ We’re trying to be eyes open on that. For any technology, whether it’s a controller, or any VR, or anything else.

Although Sony has said that it will have an answer to Xbox’s Game Pass model, the company doesn’t think a similar subscription is sustainable.

