CD Projekt RED has said that despite the scale of Cyberpunk 2077‘s world, the game runs “surprisingly good” on the standard PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

When asked how well the game performs on last-gen platforms, president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski said, “Of course a bit lower than on pros, but surprisingly good I would say, for such a huge world. So, bit lower, but very good. That’s the answer.”

When one investor pointed out that recent hands-on previews complained about the bugs in Cyberpunk 2077, Kicinski said that CDPR is aware of the bugs and has been working on fixing them. He added that it is impossible for a game as comprehensive as Cyberpunk 2077 to be bug-free, but said that they should be barely noticeable.

So, in terms of bugs, we are all aware of them. Of course, such a big game can’t be just bug-free. That’s kind of obvious, but we believe that the level will be as low as to let gamers not see them. And fortunately, some bugs were caused by general features and many of them are already fixed. So, what gamers will get will be different and what viewers will get in final review is better than what previewers got.

Speaking of reviews, CDPR didn’t reveal what the review embargo date will be, but did promise that reviews will be out prior to Cyberpunk 2077‘s release. “Definitely before we release we let gamers read about the game,” said Kicinski.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 10th.

[Source: Seeking Alpha]