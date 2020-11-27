Microsoft has made no secret of the fact that the Xbox Series X comes with more powerful specs than the PlayStation 5, but multiple tests by Digital Foundry saw that multiplatform games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Devil May Cry 5 were performing better on the PS5.

“In terms of correlating on-paper specs to the actual experience on-screen, PS5 is either punching above its weight, or Xbox Series X isn’t delivering on the full potential promised by a bigger silicon investment and a much more substantial memory interface,” Richard Leadbetter and John Linneman said about Devil May Cry 5. The duo separately noted that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is “much closer to the 60 fps target” on the PS5 while the Xbox Series X version “struggles.”

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue in a statement to The Verge, and has said that it’s because developers are “just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do.”

We are aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X/S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience. As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X/S in the future.

According to The Verge, Microsoft was behind Sony when it came to sending out dev kits and offering support to developers.

