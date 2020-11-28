Korean studio SHIFT UP has released early gameplay video from its action game, Project EVE, which was originally announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Called “Battle Report,” the video showcases Eve fighting against unknown invaders, and it certainly looks good. Check it out.

Although previously announced for last-gen consoles, neither the video above nor Project EVE‘s updated website list any platforms. However, Gematsu has noted that a new press release states that the game will target “maximum performance on various platforms including consoles.” Whether this means that Project EVE will head to the PS5 and Xbox Series X has not been confirmed yet.

The press release further reads:

SHIFT UP now operates an independent studio for console games, utilizing technology such as high-density 3D scan system and performance capture system. Development is in progress to show maximum performance on various platforms including consoles. SHIFT UP is a studio with original artwork and strong game development. It was founded in 2013 by Hyung-Tae Kim, an art director and illustrator famous for his successful past works like Blade & Soul and The War of Genesis 3. The studio’s first mobile game, Destiny Child, reached number-one grossing app upon release in 2016 in Korea on both the App Store and Google Play Store, proving the studio’s solid game development and popularity. Since then, it has expanded service areas to Japan and worldwide, stepping up as a global company. As of 2020, Shift Up is preparing for new projects to follow, Project NIKKE and Project EVE, going beyond mobile games to the domain of console and PC games as a global multi-platform developer.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Gematsu]