As the PlayStation 5 shortage and scalper fiasco continues, eBay has issued a warning to sellers defrauding customers with photos of the console.

Eurogamer reported that there is a plethora of deliberately misleading listings on eBay designed to exploit those desperately searching for a console, some of which have attracted unsuspecting bidders. The publication received a statement from the website, in which it promised to crack down on scammers. The statement reads:

We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform.

Interestingly, it looks like vigilantes have made their way to eBay to counter the scammers with absurdly high bids on the photos in order to block potential sale. They’ve also flooded the website with amusing listings of their own.

“Here I am selling an artist’s impression of how empty my life feels not owning a PS5,” reads one eBay listing. “Any money I receive from the winning bid will go towards buying a PS5 off one of these selfish bastards on eBay. The same bastards who blocked up the internet so people who genuinely wanted them for themselves or their children for Christmas couldn’t buy one. Just so they could sell them for an extortionate amount of money – shame on you.”

What a mess!

[Source: Eurogamer]