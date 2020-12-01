Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched with just a single map for Zombies mode, with more set to launch post-release as free content updates. A new leak has suggests that the next chapter in the Zombies saga is headed to Vietnam. According to GamingIntel, a map set during the Vietnam War seems highly likely.

Before the game was even released, a massive content leak suggested there would be three Zombies maps at launch to accompany the timed-exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode. This turned out not to be the case, but it’s thought the missing maps may well end up as DLC content updates. One of those maps is called Firebase Z, now thought to be a deserted American firebase set in Vietnam. Evidence for this comes via Youtuber Declan Hillman. He suffered a glitch during the Fractured Jaw mission and was able to explore the level’s map unhindered.

At the top of a mountain was the base. He found plenty of references to renowned Zombies map Shi No Numa as he looked around. As the current Zombies map, Die Maschine, takes references from the original Nacht Der Untoten map, it doesn’t seem like a huge leap of logic to assume this will be the basis for a new Zombies map too. You can see his exploits in the video below. (Note that Activision may issue takedowns for the video, so it may be unavailable. As of the time of writing, it is still up and able to be viewed.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More evidence for the Vietnam setting has come via a leaked document allegedly found by Twitter user @MargwaBot. This describes a new dimensional gateway in the Quảng Trị province of Vietnam. The Russians will be the first to find this gateway. As a result, they’ll set up a KGB-Spetsnaz Omega Group facility in the vicinity of the District Capital of Khe Sanh. The cover story is that a US chemical weapon has been detonated in the area, but undescribed experiments will be carried out at the location instead.

When Season 1 begins on December 10, more Zombies mode content will be arriving with it. This isn’t thought to be the Firebase Z map, though, which is believed to be arriving with Season 2. Instead it’s thought to be the third of those maps, a Nacht Der Untoten survival map. While the game was in its playtesting phase, this map automatically loaded once Die Maschine had been completed. It was then cut for unknown reasons. Either way, with Season 1 rapidly approaching, we can expect official word from developer Treyarch soon.

[Source: GamingIntel]