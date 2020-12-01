With the launch of Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft is celebrating the last five years of Ubisoft games with a personalized wrap-up video, tailored specifically to what games you played and your stats within those titles. To get your personalized Ubisoft Wrap-Up, visit the Ubisoft Wrap-up site and log in to your Ubisoft Connect account. It will pull all of your stats from that account and put together a short video to celebrate your time with Ubisoft games.

Get your personalized Ubisoft Wrap-Up video

In addition to the video, your various stats can also be found by scrolling down on the site once the video is generated. Apparently my favorite Ubisoft game in the last five years was The Division 2 (I presume this was calculated by total playtime hours, and admittedly, I did pour a lot of time into it). The video also includes a nice little thank you message from one of the developers behind whichever game was your favorite, a neat little touch that personalizes it that much more. You can then share your own Wrap-Up easily to various social media platforms right from the site.

Ubisoft notes that the stats begin in September 2015 and run through September 2020. More recent games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion are not included in the stats, as well as a few others such as Brawlhalla. In order to generate an infographic, players need to have 10 hours logged with qualifying games. 50 hours are needed to pull a video. You can find the list of compatible games on Ubisoft’s site.

Ubisoft Connect is a new service that essentially combines the previous Uplay and Ubisoft Rewards services, as well as optimizing Ubisoft games for additional features like cross-platform play and cloud saves. It’s a window into how publishers are unifying their gaming ecosystems across all platforms, creating intersecting ecosystems no matter where you decide to play a game.

Ubisoft Wrap-Up will be going away on December 14th, so make sure to generate yours before the opportunity vanishes, and let us know your stats in the comments below.