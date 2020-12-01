With the end of 2020 fast approaching, Sony has decided now’s the perfect time to reveal the six new games coming to PlayStation Now for December. Starting from today, PS Now subscribers can get their hands on Horizon Zero Dawn, Stranded Deep, Darksiders III, Wreckfest, Broforce, and The Surge 2. Most of these are permanent additions to the service.

Horizon Zero Dawn is no stranger to PlayStation Now, having first been introduced to the service in January 2019. Like that time, players have access to all of the game’s content from the Complete Edition. This includes the DLC expansion The Frozen Wilds, extra outfits, extra weapons, and item packs. This time the game will be remaining on PS Now permanently.

If you’re looking for a relaxing experience, you’ll be out of luck this month. As its name suggests, Stranded Deep is a quest for survival where players are stranded deep in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Gunfire Games’ Darksiders III follows one of the four horsemen, Fury, as she hunts down the Seven Deadly Sins. Stuck in Jericho City, action-RPG The Surge 2 throws plenty of enemies at you so you can steal their equipment in the hopes of escape.

There’s plenty of pop culture references to spot in side-scrolling run and gun shooter Broforce, including heroes and enemies. Finally, cause as much destruction as possible in Flatout-inspired racer Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.

Five of these six games are available on PlayStation Now permanently. In the case of Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last, this will be only be available for a limited time until May 31, 2021. In bad news, Metro Exodus and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard have both left PlayStation Now as part of December’s update and are no longer available to play on the service. Whether either of these will return in the future remains to be seen.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]