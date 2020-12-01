PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 1, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Just Cause 4 (PS4)
- Rocket Arena (PS4)
- Worms Rumble (PS4/PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives Rush’n Attack $7.99
- Avatar Full Game Bundle Donut Break Head to Head $6.99
- Checkers $9.99
- Chickens On The Road $0.99
- Christmas Break Head to Head $6.99
- Chronos: Before the Ashes $29.99
- Donut Break Head to Head $6.99
- Dustoff Z $11.99
- Empire of Sin $39.99
- Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition $49.99
- Empire of Sin – Premium Edition $69.99
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition $59.99
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition $19.99
- Landflix Odyssey $14.49
- Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes $12.99
- My Aunt is a Witch $9.99
- Out Of Space: Couch Edition $9.99
- Red Dead Online $19.99
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure $9.99
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition PS5 $24.99
- TRIPP: Fitness for Your Inner Self $19.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $64.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PS5 Upgrade Free
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Twin Mirror $29.99
- Warframe PS5 Free
- Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $21.99
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5 $14.99