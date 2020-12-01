Rumor: Travis Scott Designing a Limited Edition PS5 Console and Game

Travis Scott’s creative partnership with Sony for the PlayStation 5 may be heating up. A new rumor says the console manufacturer is working on a custom limited edition Travis Scott PS5 and a game, both designed at least in part by the prolific creator.

The Travis Scott PS5 rumor comes by way of Forbes, who profiled Scott in a new article yesterday talking about how he had become a hip hop icon, a tastemaker, and one of the most noted names in branding partnerships. His latest is a strategic creative partnership with Sony and PlayStation that the console manufacturer announced just before the launch of the PS5 last month. His first project for the company was an immersive PS5 trailer followed by another that he narrated, and the partnership continues with additional unknown work to come. Forbes notes that Scott likes to “maintain an air of mystery” around his projects in order to “fuel discussion” about the products he is working with.

However, the Forbes interview may have shed a little bit of light that we can glean a few details from. Scott was quoted as saying, “It’s all going to roll out in the next couple of weeks,” while another anonymous source confirmed to Forbes that the Travis Scott PlayStation partnership was a “multiyear deal that could involve a cobranded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott.”

It seems like we should find out a little bit more within the next couple of weeks, according to Scott, though additional details for now remain scarce. This is still just a rumor, after all. If a limited edition Travis Scott PS5 console is released, it would likely become a hot ticket item, even more so than the regular console, which is already nearly impossible to find. It’s also unknown if Sony would release just Travis Scott branded PS5 side panels for purchase separately or make players buy a whole new limited edition console.

The rumor of Scott designing a game is also an interesting one that begs a lot of additional follow up questions, most of which we simply don’t have the answers to right now.

For now, the only thing we know for certain is that the Travis Scott PlayStation partnership continues in earnest, and that we’ll likely be hearing more from Scott and Sony before the year lets out.

Would you buy a limited edition Travis Scott PS5 console? What kind of game do you think Travis Scott could be designing?

[Source: Forbes; Via: PSU]