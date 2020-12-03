DOOM Guy Coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Soon

Season 3 is already being teased for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and it’s promising to bring plenty of surprises. The latest Tweet from the Fall Guys account teased an armored costume and left players to guess what it might be. Then the DOOM Twitter account came along and seemingly confirmed the addition of a DOOM Guy costume.

D O O M https://t.co/sEFGL9qT6o — DOOM (@DOOM) December 2, 2020

Most of the recent content teases have fitted in with Season 3’s Winter Knockout theme. Admittedly the DOOM Guy costume doesn’t really fit in with this. The costume is arriving soon, but whether it arrives alongside Season 3 remains to be seen.

You still have a chance to make your mark on the new Season 3 content. There’s currently a poll on Twitter asking players to name one of the new obstacles. The pink and green obstacle is a giant ball-shaped bell with a large striped mallet attached. The choices for its name are currently Ringus Dingus, Slay Bell, Swingding, and Swinging Belle. The poll will end on December 8, so make sure you place your votes before then.

See picture above before voting — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 1, 2020

We’ve also seen a new character called Pegwin. He’s not called Smol Pingus or Nootus, although that does seem like quite a missed opportunity. This penguin has wheely feet and is not a pet. His actual purpose will be revealed on December 10 during The Game Awards, likely to be in the form of a trailer.

This is Pegwin 🐧 If you want to see more of them, you might want to watch @thegameawards with @geoffkeighley on the 10th December If you know what I mean? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xDefVsFVdm — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 30, 2020

While you’re waiting for Season 3 to arrive, Season 2 is still ongoing. There’s a medieval theme, more customisation options, and fresh obstacle courses inspired by the epic battles that took place during the era. There is also plenty of new costume options, including dragons, knights, witches, wizards, and a Sonic the Hedgehog costume created in collaboration with SEGA.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. There’s quite a healthy player base thanks to the title being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever.