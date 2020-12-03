FIFA 21 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade Launches a Day Early

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for FIFA 21 was due to be released tomorrow, but it has been made available a day early. EA announced that most players who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game can claim their free upgrade today, December 3. Worldwide availability will be rolled out as the developer prepares for the game’s full next-gen launch tomorrow.

The FIFA 21 PS5 version will offer many new features, like Lightning Fast Load Times. Going from the pre-game menu to starting a Kick-Off match will take less than two seconds. Activity Cards are exclusive to PS5, making it possible to jump straight into favorite modes directly from the PlayStation home screen. The DualSense Haptics have been incorporated to improve vibration feedback. Adaptive triggers offer the reality of draining stamina; as the game progresses, trigger resistance will increase to reflect the increasing tiredness of the player.

There are plenty of improvements too. Smoother physics have been incorporated thanks to Real Player Motion Technology, and player behavior is more realistic. There’s a new EA SPORTS GameCam and pre-game cinematics. Of course, the next generation of consoles also offer more detailed graphics. All are reasons for players to want to consider upgrading.

Be aware that there are some caveats with transferring PS4 save data while upgrading to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Only progress within FIFA Ultimate Team 21 and VOLTA FOOTBALL can be transferred between the two consoles. Progress made in any other modes will be locked to the PlayStation 4.

While the upgrade has been made available today, players have until the release of FIFA 22 to claim it. People who haven’t yet been able to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console still have a few months to find one and make use of the offer.

