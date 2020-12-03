Harmonix’s innovative music mixing rhythm game continues to get its weekly DLC with three more new songs added this week. This week’s tracks feature three different genres, covering rap/hip-hip, dance, and pop.
FUSER DLC Songs – December 3, 2020
Here are the three new tracks available this week:
- “Mask Off” by Future
- “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic
- “Cradles” by Sub Urban
In addition, the Modern Dystopia Venue Pack, including new cosmetics and visualizations for your venue, is available for purchase. The songs (and the Venue Pack) each run $1.99 or come included as part of the $49.99 Backstage Pass 2020 pack, which grants you every song and cosmetic pack releasing this year.
Get a quick look at how these songs can slot into your mixes in the video below.
New FUSER DLC tracks release every Thursday, with Harmonix announcing the tracks a couple days before, usually on Tuesday. They’ve also come alongside cosmetic packs that can be used to further customize your set.
Here are the past weeks’ FUSER DLC Songs:
November 18, 2020
- Deee-Lite – “Groove Is In the Heart”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Zedd & Griff – “Inside Out”
November 25, 2020
- Maroon 5 – “Maps”
- Schoolboy Q – “Man of the Year”
- Tag Team – “Whoomp! (There It Is)”
The launch VIP Pack also contains 25 DLC songs that aren’t included in the base game’s 100+ tracks.
VIP Pack Track List
- 21 Savage – a lot
- Afrojack ft. Eva Simons – Take Over Control
- Alanis Morissette – Ironic
- Amerie – 1 Thing
- Ava Max – Kings & Queens
- Bananarama – Venus
- The Cranberries – Linger
- DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga – Loco Contigo
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- Erasure – A Little Respect
- Evanescence – Bring Me To Life
- Fetty Wap – Trap Queen
- French Montana ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
- Glen Campbell – Gentle On My Mind
- Ini Kamoze – Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix)
- Justin Timberlake – Rock Your Body
- Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs
- Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
- Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
- Nicki Minaj – Starships
- Sean Paul – Get Busy
- Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em – Crank That (Soulja Boy)
- Tone-Loc – Funky Cold Medina
- Topic with A7S – Breaking Me
- Usher ft. Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
Our review called FUSER the culmination of Harmonix’s decades of experience. It’s a brilliant rhythm game that doesn’t require plastic instruments to make you feel like a music-mixing superstar. Are you picking up any of this week’s new songs?
[Source: Harmonix]