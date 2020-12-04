Bandai Namco Partners with Aardman to Develop Another New IP

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe and Aardman Animations have continued their partnership to create another brand new IP. The first part of the project will begin development early next year.

Any details about the IP itself have yet to be announced. Aardman will be tasked with the storytelling aspect of the project, primarily the characters and worlds. The renowned animation studio has nearly 50 years of experience in this aspect, and their collaboration with Bandai Namco first produced 11-11: Memories Retold back in 2018. Aardman’s ECD of Interactive, Daniel Efergan, said:

As modern storytellers, the formats we create for are fundamentally changing year on year. This creates a space bubbling with potential, the chance to weave worlds with many windows, allowing people to play, watch or even perform with the IPs we create. But no matter what the format, no matter what the platform, the need for characters to fall in love with, epic universes to explore, and ultimately great storytelling, will always be front and centre.

The IP may not exist solely as a video game. The project has currently taken shape “across multiple media.” Aardman’s current project takes their most renowned franchise, Wallace and Gromit, into the world of AR with Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up on mobile devices. Managing Director Sean Clarke confirmed:

Interactive Entertainment is a huge growth area within the entertainment world, and with new emerging technology blurring the lines of watching and playing, we are keen to develop strategic partnerships with partners such as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe that share our vision of creating new IP that embraces this new world and cement our studio’s reputation as a multi-disciplinary creative hub.

Bandai Namco will be publishing the result, although development duties will be offered to other partnering studios. While the first project will start taking shape in early 2021, it is hoped the IP will continue onwards for multiple installments across current and future platforms. More news is promised for a later date.