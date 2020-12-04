Cyberpunk 2077 Preload and Unlock Schedule Revealed

CD Projekt RED has revealed Cyberpunk 2077‘s unlock and preload times for all regions. For PlayStation players, the game will be available to preload on Tuesday, December 8th. It’ll unlock in each region on December 10th at midnight local time.

#Cyberpunk2077 unlock and preload times are here! P.S. Sorry about that yellow background. pic.twitter.com/XeXCsasadU — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 3, 2020

You’ll have two days to download Cyberpunk 2077, which apparently occupies 63.91 GB of space on the PS4 and PS5.

There’s some confusion regarding the game’s day-one patch. According to Twitter user DreamcastGuy, Cyberpunk 2077 comes with a 43.5 GB patch for the Xbox One version that he’s playing. However, a response from CD Projekt RED’s Fabian Mario Dohla has us scratching our heads a little bit. He wrote:

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020

It’s an update but – fun twist – not the update we’ll have for launch. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 3, 2020

In related news, there will be a Twitter launch party for Cyberpunk 2077 on December 9th, which will include a Q&A session with developers Miles Tost and Patrick Mills. The event will kick off at 6 pm EST on the day.

CD Projekt RED has warned those with early copies that it’ll have in-game content taken down prior to release. “Our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same, spoiler-free experience at the time the game releases,” wrote the developer. “This is why we kindly ask you not to stream, let’s play, or release any similar content before December 9th, 12 pm CET / 3 am PST.”