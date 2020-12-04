Naughty Dog has released a new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II nearly six months after the game’s launch, highlighting Abby’s story.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Senior Communications Manager Scott Lowe wrote that the trailer aims to introduce one of The Last of Us II‘s key characters to new players picking up the game this holiday. It attempts to offer a deeper look at Abby’s “emotional journey as it intersects and collides with Ellie’s.” “It explores her origins, the events that spark her search for vengeance, and the devastating repercussions that follow,” explained Lowe. “You’ll also get a glimpse into Abby’s unique gameplay and how her training, equipment, and skills contrast Ellie’s.”

Lowe also thanked fans for their support and said that Naughty Dog was honored to receive recent awards.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support shown by everyone that has played the game and reached out to share their experience with us,” said Lowe. “This story and its characters mean so much to the entire studio and to have it resonate with millions of people around the world and be recognized by industry and fan-voted awards over the last several weeks is beyond humbling.”

Despite all the hoopla surrounding its release, The Last of Us Part II went on to become one of Sony’s best-selling first-party titles and it has already snagged five Golden Joystick awards, including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year. Sony has said that the backlash from certain segments of the community will not deter it from continuing to make diverse experiences.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]