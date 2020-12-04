Persona 5 Strikers Launching in the West in February 2021

Persona 5 Strikers, the English version of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, will release in the West on February 23, 2021. That’s according to a now-deleted, unlisted trailer posted by Atlus. Folks over at Gematsu have a copy saved, in case you’re curious.

Developed in collaboration with Koei Tecmo, Persona 5 Strikers is a new story set after the events of the critically-acclaimed Persona 5. The Phantom Thieves get together for a summer vacation but get caught up in a new mystery. An overview of the game is as follows (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

About half a year since parting from each other upon resolving the mysterious incident that bustled society, the Phantom Thieves gathered again at Cafe Leblanc. While they were planning to enjoy summer vacation together, they wind up lost in an unknown world following an unexpected event. It was a terrible world where shadows snatched away human ‘desires,’ ruled by the command of someone called King. Mysterious ‘Conversion Events’ sprung forth all over Japan. To pursue these incidents, the Phantom Thieves set out on an RV journey of societal reformation. New characters that are key to the story will also appear, including Sophia (voiced by Misaki Kuno), a girl who lost her memory, and Zenkichi Hasegawa (voiced by Shinichiro Miki), a skilled public safety police officer.

We’ll update this post when Atlus officially announces the news.

Persona 5 Strikers will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Atlus has yet to reveal if it has plans to release the game on the PS5.