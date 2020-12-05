Korean studio NPIXEL has announced an epic space fantasy MMORPG for consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Chrono Odyssey is expected to release in 2022, with a test planned for 2021.

Check out a trailer below.

Chrono Odyssey will transport players to a vast world with immersive stories. The game follows the journey of a group named Idraiginn, which is embroiled in a war with 12 Gods. You’ll be serenaded with music composed by Cris Velasco, who has previously worked on God of War, StarCraft, and Overwatch.

An official overview is as follows:

Chrono Odyssey, which is formerly known as ‘Project S,’ is an epic fantasy massively multiplayer online RPG about time and space. This project visualizes the story of members of the special organization, ‘Idraiginn,’ waging a huge war against 12 gods. In Chrono Odyssey, players can experience a vast world with immersive stories, universe, and realistic graphics. Moreover, players can also enjoy unique job systems, maps that transcends time and space, random dungeon utilizes multiple spaces, large-scale RVR contents, high strategies, and excellent combat actions. Chrono Odyssey is led by the CEO of NPIXEL, Spike Bong-gun Bae, who is known for DK Online and Seven Knights. The project started developing in 2019 and is currently being developed to test in 2021. It plans to launch on various platforms such as PC, mobile, and console by optimizing graphics, user environment, and user experience.

NPIXEL has yet to specify launch platforms. We’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer.

[Source: Gematsu]