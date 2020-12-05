The Last of Us Creative Director, Neil Druckmann, has been promoted to Co-President at Naughty Dog.

In a brief blog post, President Evan Wells applauded the studio’s development team and also announced two other promotions. Both Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling are now Vice Presidents – a position previously held by Druckmann for three years. Mori was serving as Director of Operations and Gyrling was Co-Director of Programming.

The post reads:

As we close out a year that has seen its challenges as we all live through a global pandemic, there have been bright moments too. One exciting moment for Naughty Dog was the long-anticipated release of The Last of Us Part II in June. Another moment comes today as we wanted to share some other terrific news about the studio. At an all-studio meeting today, we announced some well-deserved promotions: Neil Druckmann now joins me as Co-President of Naughty Dog, after serving almost three years as Vice President. In addition, we’re welcoming Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling as Vice Presidents of Naughty Dog. Prior to becoming Vice President, Alison served as our Director of Operations and Christian served as our Co-Director of Programming. We have such an incredible team at Naughty Dog and being able to work alongside each and every one of them is especially meaningful these days. I feel proud of the team when I’m able to recognize their accomplishments and contributions to the studio. Please join me in giving them all a big congratulations!

Congratulations to Druckmann, Mori, and Gyrling!