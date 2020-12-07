PSLS  •  News  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Former Naughty Dog Dev Reveals Uncharted Easter Egg in The Last of Us 1 Multiplayer That Apparently Went Unnoticed

Former Naughty Dog developer Rodney Reece took to Twitter last week to reveal an Uncharted 1 Easter Egg tucked away in a multiplayer map within 2013’s The Last of Us. Apparently, it went unnoticed.

That map is Beach, and the Easter Egg is Sully’s plane. Reece, who now works for Respawn Entertainment as Principle Level Designer, revealed that he “broke” the plane up and added it to the map.

During the conversation that followed, Reece revealed another Easter Egg that many seem to have missed. There’s a bar called The Pelican in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception that also appears in The Last of Us‘ Pittsburgh level near the end with Sam and Henry.

Did our readers come across either of these two Easter Eggs?