The PlayStation 5’s launch has been the subject of much debate. From limited launch supply to Amazon deliveries going missing to scalpers snagging the consoles and hiking up prices – we’ve seen it all. And so have the folks over at Saturday Night Live, whose recent skit parodies Eminem’s Stan and features an obsessed ‘Stu’ who really, really wants a PS5.

I tried to buy one at Walmart, ran around the shopping mall like Paul Blart Tried to find one for sale, but the thing is they’re all out Yo, I even went to a Gamestop, but then I was like, ‘oh wait, stop’ Santa Claus can make one, the man got his own workshop.

The skit even features a cameo from Eminem himself. Jason Bateman plays Santa Claus and comedian Pete Davidson is Stu. Check it out:

As mentioned in the clip, Stu really wants to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft took note, and offered him a copy of the game. The developer tweeted:

Dear Stu, We heard you were a fan So we wrote you this letter We know you’ve been wanting this And just wanted you to feel better So here’s a code for PS5: 689H-4KN3-KNB6 We just want you to feel seen Sincerely yours, The Assassin’s Creed team

Sony understandably hasn’t commented on the clip, but the company did promise a while ago that it’ll release more stock in time for Christmas. Whether players manage to get their hands on PS5s before scalpers do remains to be seen.