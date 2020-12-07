After some question about when it would be coming, thanks to originally being set to release at some point this year, we’ve finally heard additional work on the return of a fan-favorite Scoot Pilgrim game. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition will be launching on January 14, 2021 on PS4. The game will also see releases on Xbox One, PC through Epic Games Store, Uplay, and Google Stadia.

Originally announced at Ubisoft’s September 10th UbiForward event, this 2010 beat ’em up was much loved at its initial release on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Lost in time due to licensing issues, the game was unavailable for download even for those who had purchased it. You would’ve had to have this already downloaded on your PS3 (or Xbox 360) for at least the last six years to play it. Licensing issues for licensed games can commonly create issues with ongoing availability, though most of those issues only remove it for purchase, not for download from all. This particular licensing issue was a special case that removed its availability altogether, and its return was long awaited for fans of the game.

Take on the League of Evil Exes on January 14 when Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition hits PS4. pic.twitter.com/JU3dWCKqKk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 7, 2020

The Complete Edition includes the main game with online co-op and additional game modes Battle Royal, Dodge Ball, Boss Rush, and Survival Horror. You’ll also be able to play with DLC characters Knives Chau and Wallace Wells right out of the gate. Though the game is set to release on PS4, PS5 owners can enjoy it through backward compatibility with PS4 games.

Though the initial announcement touted a Holiday 2020 release, the game won’t quite make that window. Instead, you’ll have to hold off just a few weeks to enjoy this wonderful, sprite-based classic that evokes memories of some of the best beat ’em ups from the 32-bit era.

[Source: Ubisoft]