Rumors are circulating that The Wolf Among Us 2 will be one of the games to appear at The Game Awards on December 10. According to an anonymous Reddit user, the game will show a teaser trailer and a developer update video. These will confirm a Winter 2021 release window for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The game has a good relationship with The Game Awards as it was during the 2019 show when the game was announced. Aside from the news that development was started from scratch when Telltale Games reopened, little else about the game is known. That looks set to change at this year’s awards. There will be five episodes and the events of the story begin five years after the end of The Wolf Among Us. Most of the game will take place in New York City. Returning character Bigby will also travel to a small town in Vermont where he’ll investigate a missing Fable.

As well as Bigby, Snow White will be a playable character in some of the game’s sections. These two characters and more will be voiced by a cast that includes Adam Harrington, Erin Yvette, Gavin Hammon, Melissa Hutchison, Nick Apostolides, Troy Baker, Dave Fennoy Ashley Burch, Cree Summers, and Patrick Warburton.

The main awards show won’t be the only place where the gaming news will flow. Host Geoff Keighley has confirmed the pre-awards show will have five world premieres. At some point we’ll see Hazelight Games’ Josef Fares show a gameplay premiere for It Takes Two, and we already know we’ll be seeing Season 3 of Fall Guys. It looks like Fortnite will be there, too. Another tease from Keighley showed a mystery backpack belonging to Agent Jones.

Got a mystery backpack today, seems like it’s the property of someone named Agent Jones? #thegameawards pic.twitter.com/YJJLQmptxg — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 5, 2020

The character’s voice actor Troy Baker is already confirmed to be a host at the awards. Agent Jones belongs to a secret organization that has previously controlled Athena. They currently control Apollo. What he has planned for the future will likely be revealed in just a few days’ time.

[Sources: Reddit, Twitter, Twitter]