After a leak last week, it’s now official. The band is back together again, taking players back into the Metaverse to take on a slew of new shadows intent on imprisoning peoples hearts. Atlus has revealed that Persona 5 Strikers will be releasing on February 23rd for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. However, players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will gain access to the game on February 19th, a full four days before its release.

Persona 5 Strikers is a continuation of the Persona 5 story, following the crew on a summer vacation that quickly goes sour. The team at Atlus have said that the game can be enjoyed no matter your knowledge of the original game, but having played it will definitely help you understand the characters a bit easier. The Phantom Thieves will be trekking across six cities in Japan, cooking, helping those in need, and just making the most of their trip. P5 Strikers features a new hybrid battle system which meshes together an in your face, explosive style with moments to pause and pick your attack. Players will also be able to ambush enemies to gain an advantage. All of the Phantom Thieves will be playable, giving players a lot to choose from in each battle.

Alongside the release date information, we are also treated to a trailer and screenshots, which can be viewed below.

Persona 5 Strikers Release Date Revealed for February 2021 WATCH GALLERY

The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the following content:

Bonus Content Digital Download Digital Art Book Digital Soundtrack – Over 40 songs included Behind-the-Scenes Video – Making of the Music “You Are Stronger” and “Towards a Dream”

Persona Legacy BGM Persona 1 and Persona 1 PSP remake Persona 2 Innocent Sin and Persona 2 Eternal Punishment Persona 3 and Persona 3 Portable Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden

All-out Attack Pack Boost Skills Pack Basic Affinity Skills Pack Ally Buff Skills Pack Armor Pack Persona Points Enemy Debuff Skills Pack



Persona 5 Strikers will be releasing on February 23rd, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The game is also playable on the PlayStation 5 (thanks to backwards compatibility), for those who have been lucky enough to snag one. Do you plan to pick the game up next year when it releases?