PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 8, 2020

*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Just Cause 4 (PS4)
- Rocket Arena (PS4)
- Worms Rumble (PS4/PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2003 $7.99
- Arcade Archives KOUTETSU YOUSAI STRAHL $7.99
- Arcade Archives The Fairyland Story $7.99
- Arcade Archives ZERO TEAM $7.99
- Autumn’s Journey $4.99
- Awakening of Cthulhu $5.99
- Axis Football 2020 $29.99
- Buster’s Quest: Trials Of Hamsterdam $14.99
- CLASH CUP TURBO $14.99
- Crystal Ortha $14.99
- DARQ Complete Edition $19.99
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition $39.99
- Destiny 2 PS4 & PS5 Free
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE $99.99
- eFootball PES 2021 LITEe Free
- FIFA 21 Beckham Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99
- FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5 $69.99
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Halloween Candy Break Head to Head $6.99
- Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle $24.99
- Haven PS5 $24.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5 $59.99
- KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era $4.99
- Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Holiday Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Holiday Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS4 & PS5 $69.99
- Madden NFL 21 PS4 & PS5 $59.99
- Mia’s Picnic $8.49
- Monster Sanctuary $19.99
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes $24.99
- NHL 21: Rewind Bundle $64.99
- Naught (Game + Avatar Pack) $19.99
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption $19.99
- Nostos $19.99
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle $79.99
- PHOGS! $24.99
- Ponpu $14.99
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 $39.99
- Quiplash 2 Interlashional: The Say Anything Party Game! $9.99
- SWORDS of GARGANTUA $29.99
- Steampunk Tower 2 $9.99
- Temtem $39.99
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition $59.99
- Tesla vs Lovecraft $17.99
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition $7.99
- Wildfire $14.99