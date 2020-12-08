Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed to March 2021

This year has taken its toll on many people with many things being postponed or even cancelled completely. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been immune either; Ubisoft has confirmed the game has been delayed until March 2021.

First released in 2003, the game had already been remade for PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The new Remake for PlayStation 4 was previously due to be released in January. Now the game will now be released two months later as the team needs more time to polish it before its release:

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/zKCoJPkzmM — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) December 8, 2020

None of the story or the game’s mechanics are expected to change. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time takes place after an ancient city is attacked. Here an hourglass containing the Sands of Time is found. While being gifted to the Sultan of Azad, an unnamed Prince is deceived by a Vizier and releases the Sands. The city’s people are changed into monsters and it’s up to the Prince to fix his booboo. He has the use of the Dagger of Time that can rewind time and freeze enemies to help him along the way.

One of the things that will change in the latest remake is the graphics. Ubisoft India wants to give the game a unique look to make it stand out from other games. The problem is they’ve received a disappointed reaction from fans, especially those who were looking forward to the rumored Prince of Persia 6. Instead, the only new title in the franchise has been a VR escape room located in Germany, known as Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time.

Sands of Time Remake will now be released on March 18, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who get the game on PlayStation 4 will get a free upgrade to PlayStation 5. An Xbox Series X upgrade awaits players on Xbox One.