Take-Two Interactive is no stranger to publishing visually impressive games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, but its Chief Executive Officer thinks that it’ll take another ten years for video games to achieve photorealism.

Speaking at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (via Games Industry), Strauss Zelnick said that advancement in technology will allow developers to make video games that look “completely realistic” and “exactly like live action.”

I’m guessing business in ten years looks very different than it does today in the same way that it looks very different today than it did ten years ago when there was no mobile business and no recurrent consumer spending. And I can’t quite say what that will involve, but I think what you’re going to see is technology will allow our creative folks to do things they’ve never been able to do before, including make games that look exactly like live-action. Some of what we do now looks a lot like live-action, but it’s still animation. In 10 years, you’ll have the option if you want to make things that look completely realistic, all done inside a computer, never mind all the other advances technology will enable.

Zelnick added that the future of the games industry is bright, and he expects “massive growth” in business. Development studios will not just have the opportunity to do new things creatively, but there will also be opportunities “on the business side to exploit that creativity.”

What do our readers think of Zelnick’s comments?

[Source: Games Industry]