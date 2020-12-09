Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch messaging and review process has been a tad strange, especially when it comes to the game’s console versions.

Review codes were sent out to select outlets, all of which reviewed Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, leaving console players in the dark about what to expect. Those who got their hands on the game on the PlayStation and Xbox have already reported a plethora of issues. Interestingly, despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews, PC reviewers made note of a laundry list of bugs that CD Projekt RED’s Fabian Mario Döhla claims have already been fixed or added to the hefty day-one update.

But, again, what about the console versions? According to Döhla, Cyberpunk 2077 is “a different game” with the console patch applied at launch. In other words, if you start Cyberpunk 2077 without the day-one update, you’re probably going to wish you hadn’t.

Along with other console-focused websites, PlayStation LifeStyle is awaiting a review code from CD Projekt RED. Cyberpunk 2077 is a comprehensive game, so it’ll be a while before our review is published. In the meantime, we will keep our readers posted as and when we hear about the console versions, including any issues players face.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CD Projekt RED has released a launch trailer, which comes with a hidden message for fans. There isn’t anything new to see here, though. The developer reiterated that it’ll talk about DLC and expansions in due course, and that it wants fans to provide feedback once they’re done with the campaign.

