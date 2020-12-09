Little Nightmares II Demo Comes to PS4 Early Next Year

The Little Nightmares II Wilderness demo has been released on Steam. The same demo will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch early next year.



The demo places new protagonist Mono in the middle of a dark and creepy forest where he must start his journey towards the Signal Tower. Along the way there’ll be plenty of dangers to avoid. If he gets as far as the shack, he’ll meet Six, the protagonist from Little Nightmares. The problem is she’s trapped and he needs to free her. Once he’s done that, the duo will join forces to escape from the Hunter.

The full game takes place in a world where the transmission from the Signal Tower is distorts everything. If the pair are to discover its secrets, they’ll need to conquer a range of dangers that stand in between them and the tower.

Little Nightmares II will be a bigger game than its predecessor, with improved enemy types and environments, and a better checkpoint system. This time players will be able to use weapons improvised from kitchen utensils too. Combat won’t play a major part in the game. The majority of the journey will be the puzzle platforming with which players are familiar.

Strangely, the previously announced Stay Tuned physical edition bundle no longer seems to be available. It has instead been replaced with the new TV Edition, featuring additional goodies. As well as a copy of the game, there’s the soundtrack CD, sticker board, themed TV box, Mono & Six diorama, and art book from the Stay Tuned bundle. However, that’s now been joined by a digital soundtrack, digital artbook, 3D lenticular art, a steelbook with a different design, digital wallpapers and Avatars, and bonus digital in-game content (Mokujin Mask and The Nome’s Attic bonus room). The price of the TV Edition is identical to that of the Stay Tuned Edition: $44.99.

Little Nightmares II will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on February 11, 2021. Those who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One versions will get a free upgrade to PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X; this will become available when those versions of the game are released later in the year.

[Source: Twitter, Bandai Namco]