Sony rolled out PlayStation 4 firmware update 8.03 and PlayStation 5 firmware update 20.02-02.30.00 today. Alongside the usual improvements, the last-gen console received a ‘Disable Game Chat Audio’ setting under Sound/Device, and the new console received a DualSense update and a number of fixes.

Official patch notes are as follows:

PS4 VSH 8.03 is an optional update and the following change will be made:

Disable Game Chat Audio has been added under Sound/Devicesin the quick menu. If you turn on this setting, game chat audio will be disabled. Your voice won’t be heard, and you won’t hear other players’ voices. This setting doesn’t apply to party chat audio.

PS5 Version 20.02-02.30.00

This system software update improves system performance.

Resolved an issue where data transfers and downloads were cancelled when trying to download content while a data transfer from a PS4 is in progress.

Some issues that were causing errors during text input in some PS4 games have been resolved.

The connection stability has been improved for some Wi-Fi routers.

Sony didn’t release patch notes for the DualSense, so we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

PS5 system updates have been rolled out fairly regularly since the console’s launch, and rightly so. As much as we love the console, it does suffer from stability issues, some of which we recently detailed. I’ve personally had games disappear from my SSD without a warning and Chandler’s been having a hard time using external storage.

Have you encountered issues while using your PS5? Share details with us below.

