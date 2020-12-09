Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima emerged victorious in the Player’s Voice category at this year’s The Game Awards. The title was closely contested by Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, but edged past it to claim the award.
At one point during the voting cycle, The Last of Us II was in the lead. Shortly afterwards, TGA’s official website suffered an outage, leading many to believe that those unhappy with The Last of Us II‘s lead hacked the website to manipulate the vote percentages and put Ghost of Tsushima ahead of the controversial title. However, producer Geoff Keighley quashed those theories and said that the website was temporarily down due to a technical issue.
Here’s a list of titles that players had the option to vote for:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Apex Legends
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Bugsnax
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Demon’s Souls
Destiny 2
DOOM Eternal
Fall Guys
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Fortnite
Free Fire
Genshin Impact
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life Alyx
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
League of Legends
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Minecraft Dungeons
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Persona 5 Royal
Phasmophobia
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Last of Us Part II
Valorant
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Keighley recently revealed in a Reddit AMA that the Player’s Voice category is an “experiment.”
“It’s an experiment, a different approach with a bracket system and showing voting,” he wrote. “Social engineering, etc is something we are mindful of and part of the reason the main show categories only have 10% fan voting.”
TGA 2020 will be held tomorrow, December 10th.