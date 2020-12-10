Each year, alongside Geoff Keighley’s end of year event celebrating games, The Game Awards Sale discounts titles that have been nominated for that year. It presents an excellent opportunity to pick up any of the year’s greatest games that you may have missed at discount prices. The Game Awards 2020 sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, featuring deals on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and also Batman: Arkham Knight, for some reason (I guess it got updated recently?).

If you want any of these deals, however, you’ll have to act quickly. The sale ends on December 14th.

Here’s every deal in The Game Awards Sale on the PlayStation Store:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – $41.99

Apex Legends Champion Edition – $29.99 Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack – $25.34 Bloodhound Edition – $12.99 Lifeline Edition – $12.99 Octane Edition – $12.99 Pathfinder Edition – $12.99

Assassin’s Creed Bundle (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla) – $79.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – $99.59

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion Bundle – $91.29

Batman: Arkham Knight – $4.99 Premium Edition – $9.99 Season Pass – $4.99

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 – $19.79

Destiny 2 Beyond Light – $29.99 Beyond Light Deluxe Edition – $59.49 Beyond Light + Season – $37.49 Forsaken – $8.24 Shadowkeep – $8.24

Devil May Cry 5 – $19.99

DOOM Eternal – $19.79 Deluxe Edition – $29.69 The Ancient Gods Part One – $15.99

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – $15.99 Collector’s Pack – $7.99 Dragon Hugger Costume Pack – $3.99 Fast Food Costume Pack – $3.99

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition PS4 & PS5 – $28.79 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 – $29.59 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – $39.99

Grand Theft Auto Online Megaladon Shark Cash Card – $84.99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition – $14.99

Mafia Definitive Edition – $29.99

Marvel’s Avengers – $29.99 Exclusive Digital Edition – $34.99 Deluxe Edition – $39.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition – $17.99

Mega Man 11 – $14.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Edition – $26.79 Master Edition – $37.49

NBA 2K21 – $29.99

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $23.99

NHL 21 – $28.79 Deluxe Edition – $30.09 Great Eight Edition – $35.19

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 – $29.99

Persona 5 Royal – $29.99 Persona Bundle – $5.99 Ultimate Edition – $49.99

Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3) – $31.99

Raji: An Ancient Epic – $17.49

Resident Evil 2 – $15.99

Resident Evil 3 – $19.79

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – $9.99 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – $22.74 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – $34.99 Year 5 Pass – $14.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $23.99

Star Wars Squadrons – $23.99

Street Fighter V – $7.99 Champion Edition – $19.49

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $29.99 Digital Deluxe Edition – $34.99

UFC 4 – $29.99

Warframe Obsidian Azura Collection – $12.49

Watch Dogs: Legion – $40.19 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – $66.99 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – $80.39

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $47.99 Hero Edition – $52.49 Legendary Hero Edition – $62.99



Remember, the sale ends on December 14th, so don’t spend too long deciding what to get. Are you picking up anything in the PlayStation Store The Game Awards 202o sale?

[Source: PlayStation Store]