Striking Distance Studios, the new development studio led by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield, revealed The Callisto Protocol, a terrifying survival horror game set in space that seems to take a lot of cues from the kind of horror that Dead Space delivered. The reveal trailer was shown off at The Game Awards 2020 after Striking Distance teased earlier this week that their new game would be revealed at the show.

Take a look at the terrifying and clearly Dead Space-inspired trailer below:

Schofield describes The Callisto Protocol as a single-player survival horror, and the “single most scariest game ever.” If his twisted tenure with Dead Space is any indication, The Callisto Protocol should be pretty dark, twisted, and scary.

Set in 2320 on the moon of Callisto, not much else is known about the story or the terrifying creatures seen in the trailer. The game’s website says that another reveal for the game is happening on December 17th on Discord.

Striking Distance was originally created to create a narrative game set within the PUBG universe, but it’s unclear how or if The Callisto Protocol follows that original vision. Either way, Dead Space fans have been clamoring for a new game that captures the spirit of that space-faring survival horror adventure. The Callisto Protocol seems to capture that original gory and terrifying magic in a whole new and unique way. Just what sick surprises Schofield and the team have in store for players in The Callisto Effect remain under wraps for now.

The Callisto Protocol is set to launch in 2022 on “Consoles and PC.” While the new PS5 and Xbox Series X are pretty much a given at this point, it’s unknown if this will also come to last-gen consoles. At least there’s plenty of time to upgrade and try to find inventory of the PS5 before it releases.