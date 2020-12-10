Ark II, a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, will feature Vin Diesel fighting dinosaurs a blue-ish orc-like beasts. I really don’t know what else to say, except watch this delightfully violent trailer filled with dino snacks for one big toothy bastard, or as one excellent tweet put it, The Past and the Furious.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The developer notes that the trailer is all in-engine footage using in-game assets, so while it may not represent gameplay, it’s what everything should looks like on final release.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a survival game in which players are faced with surviving on an island filled with dinosaurs. Ark II appears to take a more narrative approach, though not much is known about the gameplay just yet, and if it will be more action-adventure focused or follow the survival-based gameplay of its predecessor.

Diesel plays a character named Santiago, who will also be a part of the newly announced Ark animated series. The series also features a bunch of other big name actors doing voice work, including Madeleine Madden, Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Zahn McClarnon, Devery Jacobs, Ragga Ragnars, Elliot Page, Karl Urban, Malcolm McDowell, Deborah Mailman, Russell Crowe. You can get a look at the full cast list in the tweet below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another Ark II trailer is coming tomorrow, along with an expanded look at the animated series, which is coming in 2022.

Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s: ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M! pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020

Vin Diesel fighting hungry dinosaurs was not on my The Game Awards 2020 bingo card, but it sure does make for an interesting and action-packed trailer.