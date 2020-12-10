The Game Awards 2020 is set to air tonight, Geoff Keighley’s massive yearly celebration of games which shower developers with awards and give the fans plenty of new games, trailers, and reveals throughout the show. This year’s stream starts with the half-hour pre-show at 3:30 pm PST, before going into the full awards showcase. There’s no telling how long the stream will last, but previous year’s events have gone up to three hours, so grab some snacks and get comfortable.

More than a dozen games with be seen for the first time tonight. A few teasers have confirmed that we’ll see the likes of Striking Distance’s debut title, as well as gameplay for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s Season One.

The Game Awards 2020 Schedule

Pre-show – 3:30 pm PST/6:30 pm EST

The Game Awards 2020 – 4:00 pm PST/7:00 pm EST

Before watching the show, make sure to check out all of the nominations. You can also peruse The Game Awards Sale on the PlayStation Store.

Watch The Game Awards 2020

This year’s show is streaming on a host of platforms, including YouTube in 4K, which you can view in the below embed:

You can also catch the show on Twitch (featuring Drops), Twitter Live, or Facebook. In addition, The Game Awards has partnered with more than 45 global platforms to ensure you can watch the show around the world. Various streamers and content creators will also be co-streaming the event live. For a full list of streaming partners, check The Game Awards 2020 site.

The Game Awards 2020 is the first show following the release of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Past years have featured some pretty huge reveals and surprises, so expectations are high that this year’s show will have some memorable moments. It’s also a notable year as it is all digital in the face of the ongoing COVID pandemic, where previous years have had a live audience of fans and games industry professionals present at the event.

What announcements are you hoping to see tonight? Which games do you predict will take home this year’s awards? Let us know in the comments below and join us as we watch The Game Awards 2020.