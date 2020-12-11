As promised, last night’s The Game Awards show gave us a deeper look at Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One with a gameplay trailer. To supplement the trailer, Activision also dropped a bunch of details about exactly what’s coming next week on December 16th when the free Season One content update happens.

First get a look at the explosion-loaded Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One gameplay trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Continuing the story started in Black Ops Cold War’s campaign, Season One continues the pursuit of Perseus and the unraveling of a mystery decades in the making. Perseus lackey Stitch is out for vengeance years after Adler took his eye, luring the CIA agent and his team into a trap in a New Jersey mall.

But how does that play into the free content update coming with Season One? Check out the Season One roadmap:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season One Roadmap

Here’s everything coming throughout Season One, at least that’s been announced so far. After all, Activision and Treyarch (and the rest of the Call of Duty teams) do like their secrets and surprises.

Three New Operators

Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin – Coming on launch day as part of the Warsaw Pact, Stitch is a sworn enemy of Adler and the CIA. He’ll be available at Rank 1 on the new Battle Pass, with his legendary skin available at Rank 100.

Wyatt “Bulldozer” Jones & Zeyna Ossou– Part of NATO, Bulldozer and Zeyna will be part of premium store bundles mid-season.

Five New Weapons

MAC 10 – SMG (Launch, Tier 15 of the Battle Pass)

Groza – Assault Rifle (Launch, Tier 31 of the Battle Pass)

Streetsweeper – Shotgun (Mid Season, Challenge or Blueprint Bundle)

Sledgehammer – Melee (Mid Season, Challenge or Blueprint Bundle)

Wakizashi – Melee (Mid Season, Challenge or Blueprint Bundle)

Multiplayer Modes

2v2 Gunfight – The popular Modern Warfare mode returns at the Black Ops Cold War Season One launch, a first for the Black Ops series. It will come alongside four new small maps designed specifically for the Gunfight mode.

6v6 Prop Hunt – Coming at launch, players will become everyday items scattered around a map, hiding while the opposing team has to hunt them down.

6v6 Dropkick – A mid-season multiplayer mode, Dropkick sees players warring over a nuclear briefcase and the codes to detonate a nuke. Acting as a kind of mash up of capture the flag, zone control, and VIP escort, this unique mode will challenge players with working as a team to defend or take the briefcase to gain score and detonate the nuke.

12v12 Combined Arms Hardpoint – A bigger version of standard 6v6 Hardpoint, this launch week mode will also bring Miami to the Combined Arms playlist for a total of four 12v12 Combined Arms maps to fight on.

Eight Multiplayer Maps

The Pines – 6v6 (Launch)

Raid – 6v6 (Launch)

Nuketown ’84 Holiday – 6v6 (Launch)

Game Show – 2v2 (Launch)

ICBM – 2v2 (Launch)

KGB – 2v2 (Launch)

U-Bahn – 2v2 (Launch)

Santorium – Fireteam (Mid-Season)

New Tools

H.A.R.P. Scorestreak – A better spy plane allowing you to see positioning and direction of enemies.

Tactical Raft Vehicle – A new vehicle for shallower waters to carry multiple people.

Zombies Modes

Jingle Hells – A limited-time holiday mode that turns Die Maschine into a snowy wasteland full of special wintery and holiday themed weaponry and abilities.

Cranked – Coming later in the season, cranked takes its inspiration from the movie Crank (where Jason Statham has to get his adrenaline up or he’ll die). In Cranked, a timer will require you to get zombie kills, resetting with each one, but killing you if it reaches zero.

Seasonal Challenges

An added way to earn experience, these challenges unlock as you progress through the season levels, with 200 granting access to all of them. After unlock, progress towards the challenges can be earned in future seasons.

Prestige Levels and Prestige Shop

Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip

New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip

New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip

New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card, and all Season Challenges unlocked

New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card, and all Season Challenges unlocked Level 250-1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels

The Prestige Shop lets you unlock special prestige icons from past Call of Duty games. All progress on the Prestige path is synced with Warzone and Modern Warfare too!

Call of Duty Warzone

New Map: Rebirth Island – A smaller, close-quarters map, this new Warzone environment will mimic BR Minis. Early playlists will limit the mode to Trios and Quads for now, with smaller overall player count than the massive 150-player Verdansk map.

There’s also a limited-time event full of challenges, secrets, and special items to earn to celebrate the new map.

New Gulag Experience (Verdansk) – The new Gulag is a small Nuketown recreation, where players are pulled from the prison and into this interrogation room. The new environment will challenge the 1v1 combat in new ways.

New Gulag Experience (Rebirth Island) – Rebirth Island will have its own special Gulag map too.

New Game Mode (Rebirth Island): Resurgence – No Gulag. Killing an enemy gives you a moment of clarity that lets you see the rest of the team. If you are killed, you’ll automatically come back after the countdown timer hits zero, as long as your team is still alive.

New Vehicle: Attack Helicopter – Helos aren’t just for fast travel anymore. Get ready to rain hell down on people with this new gunship.

Full Black Ops Cold War Warzone Content Integration – Weapons, Operators, Progression. Everything is getting full integration.

New Store Bundles – Of course, the massive drop of free content is supported by more premium store bundles with must-have blueprints, Operator skins, and more.

When is Season One Dropping?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season One launches at 11 pm PST on December 15th. There are a few updates you’ll need across both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to be ready for it, so make sure everything is up to date before trying to launch into Season One. More details and specifics on timing and downloads can be found on the Activision Blog for the new season.

[Source: Activision]