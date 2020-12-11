PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

CDPR Celebrates 8 Million Cyberpunk 2077 Preorders as Console Players Report Poor Experience

cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

CD Projekt RED took to Twitter to celebrate a staggering eight million preorders for Cyberpunk 2077, most of which apparently came from PC players.

In a tweet announcing the news, the developer said that it is hard at work on fixing the game, which was released in an abysmal state on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is known to frequently crash on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The PC release isn’t without a plethora of issues either. Despite overwhelmingly positive reviews, PC reviewers published a lengthy list of issues, leading many to question Cyberpunk 2077‘s reception.

Twitter is inundated with console players reporting issues that render the game unplayable for them. The last-gen versions are particularly a hot mess, with Digital Foundry’s analysis calling Cyberpunk 2077‘s PS4 version “unacceptable.”

The PS5 version also suffers from a widespread crashing problem. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood is currently playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 for review, and has already had the game crash and glitch out on him multiple times.

Are our readers playing Cyberpunk 2077 and running into problems? Detail your issues below and specify your platform.