CD Projekt RED took to Twitter to celebrate a staggering eight million preorders for Cyberpunk 2077, most of which apparently came from PC players.

In a tweet announcing the news, the developer said that it is hard at work on fixing the game, which was released in an abysmal state on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is known to frequently crash on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The PC release isn’t without a plethora of issues either. Despite overwhelmingly positive reviews, PC reviewers published a lengthy list of issues, leading many to question Cyberpunk 2077‘s reception.

We are truly humbled that so many of you trusted us and decided to support #Cyberpunk2077 before the release! Even 8 million thank yous isn’t enough! The journey has just begun and we are hard at work on the upcoming fixes and updates to the game. See you in Night City! pic.twitter.com/ycIe2kN0Zq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

Twitter is inundated with console players reporting issues that render the game unplayable for them. The last-gen versions are particularly a hot mess, with Digital Foundry’s analysis calling Cyberpunk 2077‘s PS4 version “unacceptable.”

This is Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AZ2OPTnkdL — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

This is from my PS5… looks like an early gen PS3 game. Absolute shit show pic.twitter.com/pbqkYb48kv — Nigel Mooney (@nigel_mooney) December 10, 2020

The PS5 version also suffers from a widespread crashing problem. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood is currently playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 for review, and has already had the game crash and glitch out on him multiple times.

Are our readers playing Cyberpunk 2077 and running into problems? Detail your issues below and specify your platform.