Shadow Warrior dev Flying Wild Hog and publisher Focus Home Interactive have finally unveiled their “ambitious” new title. Announced during The Game Awards 2020, Evil West is an action game set in a “weird,” dark fantasy, wild west universe, which players can either traverse solo or with friends.

The protagonist is vampire hunter Jesse Rentier, and the antagonists are the “bloodthirsty monstrosities” that he’s after. Jesse works for a vampire-hunting institute and his job is to rid the United States of vampires.

Check out a trailer below.

An official overview is as follows:

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Key Features

Battle alone or with a friend in stylish, gory action combat.

Myths and legends retold within a stylised, weird wild west universe.

Evolve with perks, upgradable weapons, and tools.

Explore and fight through a story-driven campaign to save America.

Evil West is in development for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. It’ll be out in 2021.