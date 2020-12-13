If rumors turned out to be true, we would have seen FromSoftware’s Elden Ring at multiple events this year, but that didn’t happen and there’s no word on what’s next. However, according to one insider, we shouldn’t lose hope just yet.

Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grubb, who’s been spot-on with his reports this year, revealed in a new video that it won’t be “months and months and months” before the next Elden Ring reveal.

Grubb said that based on what he’d heard a few weeks ago, he was hopeful that Elden Ring would make an appearance at The Game Awards 2020, but as he dug around a little more closer to the event, he became pessimistic about it. However, folks on sites like Reddit had already gotten their hopes up and were pretty upset about the game’s absence at TGAs.

“They’re obviously working on this game… they didn’t show it here, but I think they probably could have if they wanted to,” said Grubb. “I think it’s at that state. But let’s just give it a month or two more. Here’s one thing I’ve heard that I can say: have a little bit more patience, but just a little bit more. That doesn’t mean days, and I don’t think it quite means weeks, but it doesn’t mean months and months and months.”

Grubb went on to jokingly suggest that Elden Ring is much further into development than the next Mass Effect.

Back to playing the waiting game, then. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Jeffrey Grub (YouTube) via Video Games Chronicle]