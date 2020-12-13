So it begins. Cyberpunk 2077‘s console launch needs no introduction (see our previous coverage for more), and players are understandably upset. A number of folks who purchased the game via the PlayStation Store are now requesting refunds, and some of them have taken to Reddit to report that they have been successful in doing so.

Reddit user NotBen_2 wrote that although they were on hold with Sony support forever, the actual refund process was fairly straightforward and quick. The representative they spoke with allegedly revealed that the company has been inundated with phone calls about Cyberpunk 2077, and that Sony is considering opening a “business complaint” with CD Projekt RED. However, take the latter part of this claim with a grain of salt because Cyberpunk 2077 would have gone through a certification process with Sony before it was approved for release on PlayStation platforms. That said, as one user pointed out, it’s entirely possible that Sony expected a day-one patch to fix majority of the game’s issues, which is par for the course when it comes to AAA releases today. As it turned out, patches have fixed diddly-squat.

Back to the refunds: a number of other users have since reported receiving refunds as well, but a few have said that they were unsuccessful. Some of those who were denied a refund managed to get an approval after several attempts.

“Spent an hour on the phone after being denied by Chatbot and I got my refund!” wrote user EchoBay. “Shout out to u/SirPanic12 for the advice on mentioning the game crashing and not being able to progress further. That’s pretty much all I had to say.”

The Reddit thread was joined by Steam and Xbox users, who also claimed to have received refunds from their respective platforms.

Meanwhile, the hashtag “Cyberbug2077” is trending on Twitter as players are using it to document their issues with the game (full disclosure: that’s where I got the screenshot above).

[Source: Reddit via Push Square]