The Callisto Protocol‘s association with PUBG will not prevent the former Dead Space developers from making “the scariest game” on current-gen platforms and PC. In fact, that association between the two is almost misleading. One is a popular battle royale game, and the other is a single-player, third-person survival horror game that’s set in the same universe, but 300 years after the events of PUBG.

In an interview with IGN, Striking Distance’s Glen Schofield has said that current-gen hardware will enable the studio to make a genuinely scary experience, and it plans to take full advantage of the new technology.

When the player is walking, your clothes make a sound when your arm is going across the cloth on your chest and things like that. And so we’re getting all those sounds. The sound of the wind just so slightly blowing through your hair. It’s crazy. You got to see the graphics, the graphics are just freaking amazing now. We’re trying to make you really feel like you’re in this world. Even though it’s you escaping from this prison and you’ve got to survive these unthinkable horrors.

Schofield stressed upon the importance of immersion. He reiterated that his goal is to make the scariest game, which will only be made possible with immersive features.

“The more you are immersed, the more you want to know about that story, the more you want to know about those little hints that we put around,” he continued. “You’re like, ‘What the heck is that about? What is this mystery?’”

The Callisto Protocol will release in 2022.

[Source: IGN]