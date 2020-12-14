After being backed into a corner all weekend by players, certain members of the press, and investors, Cyberpunk 2077 developers have issued a mea culpa to console players.

In a note on Twitter, CD Projekt RED’s management specifically apologized for not showing Cyberpunk 2077 running on last-gen consoles prior to release. The studio recognized that players were not allowed to make an informed purchase, and that it didn’t pay enough attention to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 was originally announced and in development for these platforms.

A glaring omission from the note is an explanation for why CD Projekt RED’s management went on record to claim that Cyberpunk 2077 runs “surprisingly good” on last-gen consoles and why it chose to withhold console reviews (although we now know why).

As for what’s next, CD Projekt RED said that it’ll release a performance improvement patch within the next week, and it’ll continue to release frequent updates. After the year-end holidays, the studio will release two large patches: one in January and one in February. All these patches “should fix the most prominent problems.” However, the developer has warned that it can’t make Cyberpunk 2077 look as good on last-gen consoles as it looks on high-end PCs or current-gen consoles. All you’ll get is a game that “will be closer to that experience than it is now.”

For what it’s worth, CD Projekt RED has realized that its apology came a little too late, and has offered refunds. The studio did ask players for a chance to fix things, but said that those who don’t want to stick around are free to get their money back.

If you purchased a digital copy, you can now contact Sony for a refund. If you bought a physical copy, you’ll need to take it back to your local retailer. Should your retailer not offer a refund, you’ll have to contact [email protected] by December 21st at the latest.

[Source: CD Projekt RED]