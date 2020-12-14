Earlier today, CD Projekt RED issued an apology for the terrible quality of the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and offered refunds to any players unhappy with their purchase. The post urges players to go through the platforms to refund digital purchases, but apparently Sony didn’t the the memo. According to multiple reports, PlayStation isn’t playing ball, refusing to issue Cyberpunk 2077 refunds to players who have already downloaded the game.

As reported by Fanbyte, Sony is upholding its internal digital order cancelation and refund policies, which state that once a game has been downloaded, it is no longer eligible for a refund. The one exception is “unless the content is faulty,” but multiple posts from people trying to get refunds show that Sony isn’t considering Cyberpunk 2077 “faulty” despite the glut of issues that make it near unplayable on PS4.

Fanbyte’s reporting shows three separate chats with Sony support reps declining to issue Cyberpunk 2077 refunds due to the above policies on cancelations and refunds. While certainly not exhaustive, it’s also not the easy and free refunds that CD Projekt RED promised players in its own post. It’s unknown if CDPR even had the authority to issue a sweeping statement authorizing refunds through the platform holders, or if it spoke out of turn and didn’t clear the refund agreement with Sony before publishing the apology.

This new report of refund denials follows earlier reports that Sony had been offering Cyberpunk 2077 refunds to some players, however it seems like actually managing to get a refund is an arduous process that requires hours on the phone and lots of support escalations. Your mileage may vary, but getting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund through Sony may take more work than a simple quick support chat, despite CDPR’s assurances that refunds would be offered to disappointed players.

Currently, only the last-gen console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are out for PS4 and Xbox One, and there’s a huge gap between those iterations of the game and the PC version running on top-end hardware. Native PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are scheduled to come sometime next year, but players have been extremely dissatisfied with not only the quality of the console versions, but the way CDPR intentionally misled players about the state of the game on console platforms.

Have you managed to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund through Sony successfully? Let us know your experience in the comments below.